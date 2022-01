At least 26 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said. The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, spokesman for the province Baz Mohammad Sarwary told AFP. The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

