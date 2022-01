A northern group under the auspices of Federation of Northern Organisation has thrown its weights behind Mr Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa, former President, Pharmaceutical Society Of Nigeria, to run for presidency in 2023. Abdullahi Abdullahi, spokesman of the group, in a statement, said, Northen youths call for Mr Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa, former President, Pharmaceutical Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper