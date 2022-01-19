COVID-19: Pandemic nowhere near over as Europe records surge, says WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has spread unabated around the world, pushing some governments to impose fresh measures while speeding up the rollout of vaccine booster Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
