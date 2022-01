The All Progressives Grand Alliance has accused political opponents in Anambra State of an attempt to pit the governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, against his supporters in the state. In a statement released to journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, theNational Co-ordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum,Evang Chinedu Obigwe, said the oppositions have been misinterpreting the 80-member transition Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper