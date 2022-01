After the news of his resignation as Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum went public on Monday, January 17, 2022, Dr Salihu Lukman broke the silence on Wednesday morning, stating the reaction of All Progressives Congress leaders to the news, especially the National Leader and Presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu. Lukman, who confirmed his resignation, said that Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper