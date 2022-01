The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, honoured a former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, who passed away on January 12, 2020. The House urged the Federal Government to immortalise Alao-Akala, who the lawmakers said deserved national recognition. A member of the House from Oyo State, Olusegun Odebunmi, had moved a motion on the death Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper