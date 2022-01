Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, popularly known as Lala, has bagged his second degree from the University of Lagos. The actor, known for his roles in Yoruba movies, shared pictures from the convocation ceremony on his Instagram page on Thursday. Lalas first degree was from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife ,Osun State. According to him, the rare Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper