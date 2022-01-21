The lawmaker representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Senator Bala Ibn NaAllah, says the inclusion of mandatory direct primary in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was the idea of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. He further stated that he was told that the provision was meant for a particular individual hence the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Direct primary was Gbajabiamilas idea to favour someone Senator NaAllah