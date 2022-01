Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito. He was said to have been kidnapped on Thursday night at Otuokpoti in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state. Details of the incident are still sketchy. The police and the state government were yet to confirm Otokitos abduction. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

