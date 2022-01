The Anwar-ul Islam College Agege Old Students Association has called for the privatisation of their alma mater. The President General of Anwar-Ul Islam College Agege Old Students Association, Mr Lawal Pedro made the appealed at the commissioning of the renovated college library. The Library was named after the schools first principal, Alhaji Jimoh Gbadamosi. Pedro Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information