The Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Ghada Wali, has applauded Nigeria for its leadership role and commitment towards curbing maritime crimes. Walis commendations come after Nigerias first-ever successful piracy prosecution, the first in Africa. Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman, disclosed this in a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper