Alao-Akala: Oyetola, Fayemi, others pay condolence visit to family in Ogbomoso





Prominent Nigerians have continued to visit the Ogbomoso residence of the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, to commiserate with his family. Some of the dignitaries who visited the Opadoyin residence of the Alao-Akalas on Friday were Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti. Others were the widow of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information