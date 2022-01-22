The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday said it would beam its searchlight on politicians and political parties to track the sources of funds for their campaigns in the 2023 general elections. The commission promised to set up a committee to monitor the election expenditure ahead of the elections. The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today INEC wants DSS, EFCC, others to monitor politicians campaign spending