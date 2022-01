The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu; four former governors and members of the partys National Working Committee are in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Ayu, the four former governors and other NWC members arrived at the Pent House residence of the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information