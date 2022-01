Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo AY Makun on Saturday hailed his wife, Mabel, for ignoring naysayers concerning the birth of their second child. The actor, on his verified Instagram page, celebrated his wife for all her sacrifices towards welcoming their second child, Ayomide. AY had announced the birth of their new baby, named Ayomide, who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper