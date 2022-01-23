AFCON: Eguavoen bars Pinnick, others from Super Eagles dressing room, gives reason

By
Headliners
-
13



President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and other guests have been barred from the Super Eagles dressing room during half-time breaks. Austin Eguavoen, who announced this at a press conference, said the decision was taken to prevent the players from losing concentration. Though Pinnick was in the Super Eagles dressing room at halftime Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR