Australian Open: Krejcikova crushes injured Azarenka to reach quarter-final

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova shattered the dreams of two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka on Sunday to set up a quarter-final with big-serving Madison Keys. The fourth seed won the baseline battle to oust the veteran Belarusian Azarenka, who was struggling with a neck problem, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. Victory set up Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information