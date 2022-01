Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has orderedl investigation into the alleged killing of a driver, Mohammed Toli, by armed men in Garin Alkali, Bade Local Government Area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Toli was allegedly shot dead on Friday evening at a petrol station while scampering for safety, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information