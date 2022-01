Aisha, wife of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has supported the call for capital punishment for the killer of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar who was allegedly killed by her teacher. The First Lady threw her weight behind the call for capital punishment when she shared a video of an Islamic cleric making the call Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information