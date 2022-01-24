Some members of the House of Representatives have said the amended constitution will be ready and passed to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), before next month. The lawmakers spoke in an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Saturday on the sidelines of the South-West town hall meeting between legislators and their constituents organised Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Amended constitution will be transmitted to President before February Lawmakers