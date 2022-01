THE Lagos State Rapid Response Squad has arrested prominent members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, Kunle Poly and Sego. The police arm, led by its Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, arrested the NURTW leaders on Monday. The police said Kunle Poly and Sego are principal suspects in the recurring clashes Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information