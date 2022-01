Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canadas 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev who said Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

