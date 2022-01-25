In compliance with the directive of the Kwara State Government, beggars have vacated areas prohibited for street begging in the Ilorin metropolis in the state capital. PUNCH Metro findings showed that beggars have vacated such areas as Tanke-University of Ilorin Road and Gerin-Alimi-Airport Road. Recall that a team from Kwara Environmental Protection Agency had last Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Beggars vacate prohibited areas in Ilorin after Kwara govt ban