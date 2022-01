The Ebonyi State Government, on Tuesday, declared a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Linus Okorie, wanted over an alleged inciteful Facebook publication. The PUNCH reports that Hon. Okorie represented Onicah/Ohaozara/Ivo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019 and is a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper