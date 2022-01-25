MoU: You betrayed our trust, group berates Kaduna lawmaker





Group under the auspices of Jemaa-Sanga Peoples Democratic Party Mass Mobilisation and Equity Movement has chided the member representing the area in the House of Representative, Hon Nicholas Shehu (Sarkin Noma) for making efforts aimed at jettisoning a memorandum of understanding (MoU) they had in 2018. A statement obtained by The PUNCH, jointly signed by Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information