The Fele Divisional Police in Ibadan, Oyo State, has confirmed the arrest of a 23-year old man, Awoola Tobi, who allegedly burgled and stole mobile phones and accessories to the tune of about N2m around Choice Plaza, Challenge, Ibadan. The state Police Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, described Awoola as a habitual burglar in a statement Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper