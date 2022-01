The Vicar of Rome, Pope Francis, has given fellow Argentine and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi a signed football jersey. This is according to the Vaticans sports association, which broke the news on Monday. The jersey, the yellow kit of the Vatican Citys sports team so-called Athletica Vaticana was handed to Messi by Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information