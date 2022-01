Popular Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed aka Jaruma, has been remanded in prison custody after attacking business tycoon, Ned Nwoko, on social media. Jaruma was remanded by an Abuja Upper Area Court pending a bail hearing set for Friday. The defendant was arraigned by the police following a petition by Nwoko to the FCT police Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

