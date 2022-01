A High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to pay the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Monday Ubani 12million over his illegal arrest and detention for 20 days in 2019. Ubani was arrested and detained by the EFCC on March 19, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information