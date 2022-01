An energy expert, Dr Diran Fawibe, has expressed disappointment that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and his regime, retained the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act fuel in the country. Fawibe, the Group Chairman of International Energy Services Limited, spoke to Business Morning, a programme of Channels Television, on Wednesday, monitored by our Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper