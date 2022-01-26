How we discovered Rivers aircraft secretly abandoned in Germany by Amaechi administration -Wike

By
Headliners
-
1



Governor Nyesom Wike has said the Rivers State government has through intelligence discovered a Legacy 600 aircraft owned by the state, which he said was flown to and abandoned in Germany since 2012 by the administration of former governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi. He said it was unconscionable for the immediate past administration Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR