Land acquisition: Senate summons NLNG over N18bn compensation to Rivers communities

By
Headliners
-
1



The Senate has issued a one-week ultimatum to the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and show evidence of compensating 73 host communities in Rivers State with N18bn. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, issued the summons on Wednesday when the chamber Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR