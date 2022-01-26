The Senate has issued a one-week ultimatum to the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and show evidence of compensating 73 host communities in Rivers State with N18bn. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, issued the summons on Wednesday when the chamber Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Land acquisition: Senate summons NLNG over N18bn compensation to Rivers communities