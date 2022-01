The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), on Thursday, paid a visit to Sokoto State to inaugurate a cement plant owned by BUA Group, as well as a power plant. He was hosted by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. The 4th line of the BUA cement plant is estimated to produce three million metric tonnes Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper