A former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamman Ahmad, died on Wednesday. He was 78 years old. It was learnt that he died at a hospital in Abuja. He served as the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service from 2008 to 2009 under former president, Umaru Yar Adua. He was replaced by B.







Source: Punch Newspaper

