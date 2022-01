Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday said he has fulfilled many of his promises, especially in the area of infrastructure development for the people of Ile-Ife and Modakeke in the state. Oyetola spoke at separate rallies held in Modakeke and Ile-Ife during his tour to Ife Central and Ife East local government areas of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information