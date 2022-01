Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has described as idiotic the comments on social media which blamed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for the 1-0 loss suffered by the Super Eagles in the 2021 African Cup of Nations Round of 16 against Tunisia. Before the knockout game, Buhari Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper