The National Examinations Council has announced the commencement of registration for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into JSS I of Federal Unity Colleges. NECO Registrar, Dantani Wushishi, made the announcement in an official jingle on the councils website. Wushishi said the registration was only for pupils who would not be less than Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information