Gbajabiamila invites minister, permanent secretary to meeting on Tuesday The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to a meeting next week over an order by his ministry to Nigerian foreign missions not to implement a provision in the 2022 Appropriation Act which allows embassies Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper