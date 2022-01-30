NDLEA arrests three trans-border traffickers with 48,000 tablets of Tramadol in Adamawa





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three trans-border drug traffickers while they were trying to smuggle 48,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol through Mubi, Adamawa State, to Cameroon Republic. The NDLEA also said over 1,500 kilograms of imported Loud and other illicit substances have been intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

