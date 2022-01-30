Police make arrest after Man Uniteds Greenwood accused of assault

Manchester police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after Manchester United suspended Mason Greenwood following allegations on social media. Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence, said Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

