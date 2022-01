Manchester Uniteds biggest stars are apparently unfollowing team-mate Mason Greenwood on social media after his arrest over allegations of rape and assault, with nine members of the first team squad keeping their distance today. Uniteds most high-profile players, including David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba have shunned Greenwood on Instagram, despite following other Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper