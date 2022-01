The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the Managing Director of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole over alleged hajj scam. The suspect allegedly diverted 50 per cent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000 for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019, which he failed to execute. He was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information