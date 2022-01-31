JUST IN: EFCC files N2.9bn fraud charges against Okorocha





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed N2.9 billion fraud charges against former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha. This is coming hours after the former governor officially declared his presidential bid for 2023. Okorocha was charged alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper