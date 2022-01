A joint operation of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi, India, the New Delhi Police and activists from the New Delhi-based Anti-Human Trafficking Organisation (Vihaan-WMS) has led to the arrest of a notorious human trafficker, Joy Okah. NAPTIPs press officer, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper