French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on a six-months loan from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal with an option to purchase, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday. Lyon sold Ndombele to Spurs for fee of 60 million Euros (50 million)and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information