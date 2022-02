Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, says he will run for the post of Nigerias President in 2023 if his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, zones its ticket to the Southern region of the country. Obi, the running mate of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made this known in a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper