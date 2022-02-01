Ekiti 2022: INEC bars Boot Party, says 17 partiesll participate

By
Headliners
-
10



The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday announced the rejection of the outcome of the primary election conducted by the Boot Party to elect its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election. The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security which was held at the commissions Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR