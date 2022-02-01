Gunmen kill ex-council boss, kidnap others in Kaduna





Suspected bandits have reportedly killed a former Sole Administrator of Dogon Dawa Development Area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Idris Adam Damari. It was gathered that the bandits attacked Damari village on Sunday night, shooting indiscriminately. Several members of the community were also reportedly abducted by the bandits, who stormed the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

