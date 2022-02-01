Nigerian National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; met with their British counterparts in London to discuss military cooperation. Monguno and Irabor met with United Kingdom National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove; UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin on Monday. This is Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Monguno, Irabor discuss military cooperation with UK counterparts