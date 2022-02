Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, has said that 90 per cent of repentant Boko Haram terrorists have genuinely given up terrorism as a lifestyle. Zulum revealed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday shortly after the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper